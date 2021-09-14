Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd soars 1.1%

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 124.4, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 68.56% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% gain in NIFTY and a 32.78% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 124.4, up 1.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17405.05. The Sensex is at 58335.82, up 0.27%. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 7.71% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20988.6, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 108.25 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 145.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 124.45, up 0.77% on the day. Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is up 68.56% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% gain in NIFTY and a 32.78% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 11.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)