Tata Consultancy Services Ltd sees good buying

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3884, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.9% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 80.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3884, up 1.01% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17405.05. The Sensex is at 58335.82, up 0.27%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 11.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.58% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35129.6, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3883.65, up 1% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 55.9% in last one year as compared to a 51.06% spurt in NIFTY and a 80.23% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 41.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)