Adani Enterprises Ltd spurts 1.95%, rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Adani Enterprises Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 16.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5264.05, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2215.1, up 1.94% on the day. Adani Enterprises Ltd is up 55.9% in last one year as compared to a 6.73% jump in NIFTY and a 4.14% jump in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 342.67 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

