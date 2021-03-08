Radico Khaitan intimates of fire incident at Rampur plant

Radico Khaitan announced that a fire broke out at the company's Rampur plant in Uttar Pradesh on 06 March 2021. A sudden n fire was noticed in two of the alcohol storage tanks with a combined capacity of Extra Neutral Alcohol of 350,000 bulk litres.

The Company's emergency response team along with the local fire brigades were able to bring the fire under control without any spread to other alcohol production, storage and bottling areas. Furthermore, there was no loss of life.

