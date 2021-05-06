Adani Green Energy gains after Q4 PAT grows 63% YoY to Rs 104 cr

-
ALSO READ
Adani Green subsidiary bags solar power project in Gujarat
India Has Increased Installed Renewable Energy Capacity By Two And Half Times In Last 6 years
Adani Green Energy wins 150 MWac solar power project
Adani Green completes acquisition of 20 MW solar project in UP
Adani Green spurts on order win, acquisition
-
Adani Green Energy rose 1.33% to Rs 1,080 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 62.5% to Rs 104 crore on 41.3% surge in net sales to Rs 979 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
The sale of energy for Q4 FY21 increased by 24% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to 1,614 million units as against 1,303 million units in Q4 FY20. Total EBITDA jumped 33% to Rs 715 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 539 crore in Q4 FY20. Cash profit climbed 120% to Rs 373 crore in Q4 FY21 over Rs 168 crore in Q4 FY20.
Adani Green Energy (AGEL) added 925 mega-watt (MW) operational capacity in FY21 despite pandemic. In FY21, AGEL commissioned 100 MW solar plant in Rajasthan, 250 MW solar plant in Gujarat, 125 MW solar plant in Uttar Pradesh and 100 MW wind plant in Gujarat. The company has also completed acquisition of 205 MW solar plants from Essel Group, 75 MW solar plants from Sterling & Wilson, 50 MW solar plants from SkyPower Global, 20 MW solar plant from Hindustan Powerprojects.
Commenting on the quarterly results of the company, Gautam Adani, the chairman of Adani Green Energy, said: "Despite all the challenges resulting from the pandemic, we have been resolute in our execution and stay confident of emerging as the world's largest renewable player before the end of the decade. We are also on track to contribute meaningfully to India's COP21 goals as well as to the wider UNFCCC goals of sustainability."
Vneet S. Jaain, MD & CEO, Adani Green Energy said, "FY21 has been an eventful year for Adani Green Energy witnessing robust operational performance and rapid capacity build-up despite the pandemic, new strategic alliances and tie up of a revolving project finance facility. AGEL's data analytics driven O&M, advance de-risking based development approach and disciplined yet transformational capital management will continue to ensure a steady progress towards target of having 25 GW operational capacity by 2025."
AGEL has one of the largest global renewable portfolios with 15 GW (giga-watts) of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU