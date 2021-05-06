Auto stocks gain

Auto stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Auto index increasing 326.41 points or 1.51% at 21961.25 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (up 2.48%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (up 1.93%),Eicher Motors Ltd (up 1.88%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (up 1.83%),Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (up 1.55%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (up 1.52%), Escorts Ltd (up 1.48%), Bosch Ltd (up 1.45%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (up 1.34%), and Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (up 1.31%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 0.36%), turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.1 or 0.38% at 48860.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.6 points or 0.41% at 14677.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.39 points or 0.44% at 22149.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.64 points or 0.49% at 7105.01.

On BSE,1441 shares were trading in green, 795 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

