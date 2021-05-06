Metal shares rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index rising 535.73 points or 2.95% at 18705.86 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Tata Steel Ltd (up 5%), Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 4.11%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.02%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3%),JSW Steel Ltd (up 2.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NMDC Ltd (up 2.3%), Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 2.23%), Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 2.16%), Coal India Ltd (up 1.58%), and Vedanta Ltd (up 1.13%).

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.1 or 0.38% at 48860.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.6 points or 0.41% at 14677.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.39 points or 0.44% at 22149.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.64 points or 0.49% at 7105.01.

On BSE,1441 shares were trading in green, 795 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)