Basic materials stocks edge higher

Basic materials stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index increasing 67.73 points or 1.4% at 4920.92 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (up 5%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 5%),Neogen Chemicals Ltd (up 4.51%),Tata Metaliks Ltd (up 4.5%),Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd (up 4.47%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hindustan Zinc Ltd (up 4.11%), Visaka Industries Ltd (up 3.68%), Hindustan Copper Ltd (up 3.6%), Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 3.02%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (up 3%).

On the other hand, Vikas Wsp Ltd (down 4.97%), Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 1.85%), and Aarti Surfactants Ltd (down 1.73%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 183.1 or 0.38% at 48860.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 59.6 points or 0.41% at 14677.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 96.39 points or 0.44% at 22149.63.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 34.64 points or 0.49% at 7105.01.

On BSE,1441 shares were trading in green, 795 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

