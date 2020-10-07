Adani Green Energy Ltd Falls 5%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 26.52% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 699.6. The S&P BSE Power index is down 0.91% to quote at 1642.44. The index is down 2.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CESC Ltd decreased 1.02% and NTPC Ltd lost 0.89% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went down 12.87 % over last one year compared to the 5.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 26.52% over last one month compared to 2.91% fall in S&P BSE Power index and 3.1% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 46761 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.09 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 772.3 on 05 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62.6 on 07 Oct 2019.

