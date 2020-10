Va Tech Wabag dissolves Brazilian arm

The unit did not have any business activity.

VA Tech Wabag said it has liquidated its Brazilian subsidiary, VA Tech Wabag Brazil Servicos De Agua E Saneamento. It was not a material subsidiary and did not have any business activity, the company said after market hours yesterday, 6 October 2020.

VA Tech Wabag designs and builds water and sewage treatment plants. Its consolidated net profit surged 687.5% to Rs 5.04 crore on 5.6% decline in net sales to Rs 430.87 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Shares of VA Tech Wabag were down 0.68% at Rs 191.15.

