Dinesh Khara appointed as SBI Chairman

State Bank of India (SBI) announced that the Government has appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as the new chairman of the bank for three years effective from 7 October.

Dinesh Khara will replace Rajnish Kumar, whose three-year term comes to an end on 7 October.

Prior to being appointed as Chairman of SBI, Dinesh Kumar Khara was MD (Global Banking & Subsidiaries) of the Bank. In his role as MD (GB&S) he lead and steered the International Banking Group, Corporate and Treasury operations of the Bank. He has been able to guide and lead the subsidiaries wing of SBI thus ensuring successful pathway for the Non-Banking Subsidiaries of the Bank viz. SBI Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, SBI Credit Card.

Dinesh Kumar Khara, 59 did his Masters in Business Administration from FMS New Delhi and is a post-graduate in Commerce from Delhi School of Economics. He is also a Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). Khara joined SBI as Probationary Officer in 1984 and has over 36 years of rich experience in all facets of Banking.

Shares of SBI are currently trading 0.13% higher at Rs 191.85 on BSE. The scrip traded in the range of Rs 191 to Rs 192.85 so far during the day.

SBI is public sector banking and financial services statutory body. As of 30 September 2020, the Government of India held 57.63% stake in the bank.

