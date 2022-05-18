Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 4.99%

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 2399.8, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 92.96% in last one year as compared to a 8.01% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.77% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Adani Green Energy Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2399.8, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 16233.7. The Sensex is at 54280.79, down 0.07%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 17.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26455.85, down 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.87 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

