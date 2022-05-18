Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sasken Technologies Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2022.

Sasken Technologies Ltd, Wockhardt Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 May 2022.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd spiked 12.72% to Rs 481.05 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 42752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15955 shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd soared 11.25% to Rs 849.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1435 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2328 shares in the past one month.

Wockhardt Ltd surged 10.01% to Rs 269.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33545 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd rose 9.98% to Rs 89.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd gained 8.81% to Rs 304.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)