Orient Bell Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

IRIS Business Services Ltd, SecureKloud Technologies Ltd, The Investment Trust of India Ltd and Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 May 2022.

Orient Bell Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 550.1 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 42538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6416 shares in the past one month.

IRIS Business Services Ltd soared 19.95% to Rs 97.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2986 shares in the past one month.

SecureKloud Technologies Ltd spiked 18.88% to Rs 93.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7329 shares in the past one month.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd jumped 18.38% to Rs 106.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2683 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3528 shares in the past one month.

Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd spurt 15.72% to Rs 307.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 91474 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 49840 shares in the past one month.

