Nucleus Software spurts after PAT rises more than twofold in Q4

-
ALSO READ
Nucleus Software Exports soars on deal with Vietcombank
Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 67.61% in the December 2021 quarter
Nucleus Software Exports consolidated net profit declines 33.13% in the March 2022 quarter
Information Technology shares rise
Information Technology stocks edge higher
-
Nucleus Software Exports surged 12.89% to Rs 445.30 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 112.2% to Rs 18.72 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 8.82 crore in Q3 FY22.
Revenue from operations increased by 28.7% QoQ to Rs 140.72 crore during the quarter.
Total expenses rose 11.9% to Rs 119.84 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q3 FY22.
Profit before tax in Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 27.06 crore, up by 165.3% from Rs 10.20 crore in Q3 FY22.
The company reported 62.4% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 42.10 crore on a 1.4% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 448.06 crore in FY22 over FY21. Employee benefits expense rose by 21.1% YoY to Rs 335.88 crore in FY22.
Vishnu R Dusad, MD, Nucleus Software, said: To make sure we continue serving our customers at the same level as pre-pandemic levels, we invested heavily in the greatest assets an organization like ours has- its own people. We gave unprecedented hikes to the entire Nucleus family, to reduce risk of attrition.
In addition, we recruited 400 freshers from 45 cities across India to fulfill the growth requirements and also as our long-time commitment in investing in young minds and young talent.
While these particular investments we made are visible in a not so positive addition to our profit and loss statement, we believe that the long-term effects of these investments will certainly yield great returns.
Nucleus Software Exports is a software product company that provides lending and transaction banking products to global financial leaders. It powers the operations of more than 200 Financial Institutions in over 50 countries, supporting retail lending, corporate banking, cash management, mobile and internet banking, automotive finance and other business areas.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU