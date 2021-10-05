Adani Green Energy Ltd Surges 3.16%

Adani Green Energy Ltd has added 12.37% over last one month compared to 10.2% gain in S&P BSE Power index and 2.05% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained 3.16% today to trade at Rs 1213.35. The S&P BSE Power index is up 0.84% to quote at 3304.06. The index is up 10.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Transmission Ltd increased 2.93% and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd added 1.37% on the day. The S&P BSE Power index went up 98.96 % over last one year compared to the 52.21% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 13662 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 59078 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1394 on 25 May 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 627.2 on 25 Sep 2020.

