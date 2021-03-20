Adani Green Energy to acquire 50 MW solar asset from SkyPower Global

Adani Green Energy announced that it has signed a share purchase agreement for acquisition of 100% stake in an SPV holding 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

The project is located in Telangana and was commissioned in Oct 2017 and has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.

With this acquisition, AGEL shall increase its operating renewable capacity of 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions.

