Home First Finance Company India allots 12,936 equity shares under ESOP

Home First Finance Company India has allotted 12,936 Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on March 18, 2021 pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under ESOP 2012 and ESOP II Schemes of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 17,47,73,582 consisting of Rs. 8,73,86,791 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each to Rs. 17,47,99,454 consisting of 8,73,99,727 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/- each.

