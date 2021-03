Bharti Airtel to acquire 7.48% stake in Sandhya Hydro

In terms of regulatory requirements for captive power plants

Bharti Airtel has entered into an agreement on 19 March 2021 for acquisition of 1,743,560 (7.48%) equity shares in Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha, a special purpose vehicle formed for the purpose of owning and operating the Captive Power Plant, in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws. The cost of acquisition is Rs 1.74 crore.

Sandhya Hydro Power Project Balargha (Sandhya Hydro) which owns and operates a small hydro project of 9 MW (plus 10% continuous overload) in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh and is a subsidiary of Continuum Energy, Singapore.

