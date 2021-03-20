Yaarii Digital launches social commerce marketplace 'Yaari'

-
Yaarii Digital Integrated Services is launching a social commerce marketplace 'Yaari', which will enable small businesses and individuals (resellers) to start their business online via social channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram etc. It is an online reselling app which will empower individuals to start their own online business from home with zero investment.
Yaari app will have a variety of products to choose from, that the resellers can resell among their social contacts.
The app is designed to easily allow manufacturers and suppliers list their products online and make a viable alternate channel to market their products Pan India. The resellers then leveraging the power of existing social networks, will market these products to their contacts and thereby supplementing their income through the platform.
The app also provides aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women, the ease to start an online business from home by taking away risk of inventory management, payments and even order fulfilment. Yaari app coupled with digitally connected Bharat, will accelerate the growth of online commerce and create an ecosystem that enables income support for aspiring Indians.
