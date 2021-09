TCS recognized as Leader in Procurement Transformation

By NelsonHall NEAT

Tata Consultancy Services has been recognized as a Leader in the NelsonHall NEAT for Procurement Transformation.

According to the report, TCS looks to continue driving procurement engagements with a consulting-led approach while investing in digital to support future growth. TCS was recognized for its range of proprietary source-to-pay tools, as well as its experience in applying RPA in the procure-to-pay function and buying channel selection. Highlighted as a key strength was its proprietary cognitive procurement solution - TCS Cognix for Procurement - with a focus on enhancing the user experience. Additionally, it highlighted TCS' potential to cross-sell procurement to other enterprise business services clients with further opportunities created by the launch of Cognix plug-and-play solutions.

