Adani Green total capacity rises to 2,595 MW in Q1

Adani Green Energy (AGEL) on Monday (13 July) said it increased its total capacity by 50 megawatts to 2,595 megawatt (MW) in Q1 June 2020 compared with 2,545 MW in Q4 March 2020.

AGEL reported operational solar capacity of 2,198 MWac in Q1FY21, higher than 1,948 MWac in Q1FY20. The company's operational wind capacity increased to 247 MW in Q1FY21, from 72 MWin Q1FY20.

AGEL has commissioned 50 MW Kilaj solar plant in Rawra, Rajasthan pursuant to project awarded from SECI at a tariff of Rs 2.54/unit.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 64 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 87.95 crore in Q4 March 2019. Net sales rose 2.1% Y-o-Y to Rs 692.67 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

Adani Green Energy develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects.

Shares of AGEL declined 2.96% to Rs 354 on BSE. The stock traded in the range of Rs 349.15 to Rs 365 so far.

