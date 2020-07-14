Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 37.43 points or 0.29% at 12969.43 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 2.59%), Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.58%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.93%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.79%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.72%), and GAIL (India) Ltd (up 0.25%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.63%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.44%), and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.4%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.05 or 0.86% at 36376.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.8 points or 0.93% at 10701.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 73.24 points or 0.57% at 12710.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 29.94 points or 0.68% at 4392.16.

On BSE,588 shares were trading in green, 1228 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

