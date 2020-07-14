Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 36.04 points or 0.22% at 16689.81 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, RPG Life Sciences Ltd (up 7.12%), Gufic BioSciences Ltd (up 6.24%),IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 5.84%),Fermenta Biotech Ltd (up 5.28%),Take Solutions Ltd (up 4.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 4.05%), FDC Ltd (up 3.42%), Vivimed Labs Ltd (up 2.8%), Thyrocare Technologies Ltd (up 2.75%), and Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.69%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.87%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (down 3.62%), and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 3.28%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 317.05 or 0.86% at 36376.64.

The Nifty 50 index was down 100.8 points or 0.93% at 10701.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 73.24 points or 0.57% at 12710.95.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 29.94 points or 0.68% at 4392.16.

On BSE,588 shares were trading in green, 1228 were trading in red and 76 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)