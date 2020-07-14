RBL Bank Ltd Slips 5.2%, S&P BSE Finance index Shed 1.67%

RBL Bank Ltd has lost 0% over last one month compared to 6.33% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 7.79% rise in the SENSEX

RBL Bank Ltd fell 5.2% today to trade at Rs 168.65. The S&P BSE Finance index is down 1.67% to quote at 5033.48. The index is up 6.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd decreased 5.02% and Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd lost 5% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went down 23.29 % over last one year compared to the 6.38% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

RBL Bank Ltd has lost 0% over last one month compared to 6.33% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 7.79% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.81 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 648 on 12 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.6 on 22 Apr 2020.

