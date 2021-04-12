Adani Group and Flipkart forge strategic and commercial partnership

-
To strengthen Flipkart's supply chain infrastructure and set up data centreAdani Enterprises announced that Flipkart has entered into a strategic and commercial partnership with the Adani Group. In this two-pronged partnership, Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics and a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, to strengthen Flipkart's supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers.
In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex Chennai based facility, leveraging AdaniConneX's world-class expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solutions. Adaniconnex is a new Joint Venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises.
As part of this partnership, Adani Logistics will construct a massive 534,000 sq. ft. fulfilment centre in its upcoming logistics hub in Mumbai that will be leased to Flipkart to address the growing demand for e-commerce in Western India and support market access of several thousands of sellers and MSMEs in the region. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies, the centre is expected to be operational in Q3 2022 and will have the capacity to house 10 million units of sellers' inventory at any point. In addition to strengthening Flipkart's supply chain infrastructure to support MSMEs and sellers, the facility will enhance local employment and create ~2,500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs.
The other prong of the partnership will see Flipkart developing its third data centre at the AdaniConnecX facility as a part of one of the largest private cloud deployments in the country, thereby further strengthening its growing marketplace e-commerce business in India. The data centre has been designed to meet the highest standards in reliability, security, and sustainability, which will capitalise on the Adani Group's capability as the largest solar player in the country to generate and source green power. The AdaniConneX data centre is a brand-new facility enabling Flipkart to design the data centre to its growing infrastructure needs with a significant focus on security and keeping data locally within India.
