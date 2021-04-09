Zensar Technologies wins award for Cloud Consultancy/ MSP of the year

Zensar Technologies has been declared a winner in the Cloud Consultancy/MSP of the year in the international Cloud Computing Awards program, The Cloud Awards.

The Cloud Awards is an international program which recognizes and honors industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing. Zensar's approach to cloud is based on its proven framework called cloud adoption framework (CAF) which is aligned to industry leading cloud providers

