Century Plyboards introduces firewall technology in products

Century Plyboards (India) has introduced a pioneering solution for its customers by launching the use of Firewall Technology in manufacturing its Products.

It shall involve use of nano-engineering particles, which are embedded in the polymer matrix of a plywood, giving its best-inclass firefighting properties.

The Firewall Technology will be available in its Architect and Club Prime range of plywood from April 2021 onwards.

