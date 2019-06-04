Adani Ports and SEZ inches up after board approves buyback

Ports and Special Economic Zone rose 0.50% to Rs 426 at 14:29 IST after the company announced buyback of shares.

The announcement was made during the market hours on Tuesday, 4 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the was down 67.26 points, or 0.17% at 40,200.36.

On BSE, 2.95 lakh shares were traded so far on the counter below its 2-week average of 4.64 lakh shares. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 430 on 23 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 293.95 on 30 October 2018.

The company said that its board at its meeting held on 4 June 2019, approved the proposal for buying back up to 3.92 crore equity shares, or 1.89% equity, at maximum buyback price of Rs 500 per share, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 1,960 crore.

Ports declared a 44.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1340.88 crore on 3.2% decrease in net sales to Rs 3082.49 in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) is India's largest private port and special economic zone. The company is engaged in the business of developing, operating and maintaining the Port and Port based related infrastructure facilities, including Multi product Special Economic Zone.

