Dish TV India Ltd down for fifth straight session

is quoting at Rs 28, down 2.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 61.41% in last one year as compared to a 13.89% rally in and a 29.7% fall in the Media index.

is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 28, down 2.44% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.2% on the day, quoting at 12064.2. The Sensex is at 40228.5, down 0.1%. has lost around 20% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Dish TV India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 5.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2198, down 0.9% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 71.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 219.07 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 28.05, down 2.6% on the day. Dish TV India Ltd tumbled 61.41% in last one year as compared to a 13.89% rally in NIFTY and a 29.7% fall in the

The PE of the stock is 13.36 based on earnings ending March 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)