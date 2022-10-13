Adani Ports bags LoA for developing port in West Bengal

-
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said that it has received letter of award (LoA) from West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation, Kolkata, for development of deep-sea port at Tajpur, West Bengal.
The deep-sea port would be developed on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone is in the business of development, operations and maintenance of port infrastructure (port services and related infrastructure development) and has linked multi product Special Economic Zone (SEZ) and related infrastructure contiguous to port at Mundra.
The company's consolidated net profit dropped 16.86% to Rs 1,091.56 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 1,312.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations declined 0.71% to Rs 4,637.95 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 4,671.19 crore reported in Q1 FY22.
The scrip rose 0.91% to currently trade at Rs 810.85 on the BSE.
