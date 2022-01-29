Adani Ports expands its footprint in Andhra Pradesh

JUST IN
Business Standard

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Krishnapatnam Port has signed share purchase agreement on 28 January 2022 with Seabird Marine Services, to acquire 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) for a consideration of Rs 19.22 crore.

Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the business of owning, operating and maintaining Container Freight Station, which are facilities set up for the purpose of in-transit container handling, examination, assessment of cargo with respect to customs clearances, both export and import.

The investment is in line with the company's strategy to increase its footprint in Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 29 2022. 16:02 IST

