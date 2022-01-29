Adani Ports expands its footprint in Andhra Pradesh

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports gains on concluding acquisition of 10.4% stake of Gangavaram Port
APSEZ 9M 2021 cargo volumes spurt 35% Y-o-Y to 234.31 MT
Adani Ports gains on reporting 34% growth in cargo volume in July
APSEZ October 2021 cargo volumes rises 7% M-o-M to 24.76 MMT
APSEZ November 2021 cargo volumes grow 4% Y-o-Y to 24.74 MMT
-
To acquire Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam)Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani Krishnapatnam Port has signed share purchase agreement on 28 January 2022 with Seabird Marine Services, to acquire 100% stake of Seabird Distriparks (Krishnapatnam) for a consideration of Rs 19.22 crore.
Seabird Distriparks is engaged in the business of owning, operating and maintaining Container Freight Station, which are facilities set up for the purpose of in-transit container handling, examination, assessment of cargo with respect to customs clearances, both export and import.
The investment is in line with the company's strategy to increase its footprint in Andhra Pradesh.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU