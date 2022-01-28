SJVN receives LoI issued by Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency

SJVN announced that Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency has issued a letter of intent for supply of 200 MW power at the fixed quoted tariff of Rs. 3.11/- per kWh for sale of solar power as per terms & conditions laid down in the RFP, PPA, Corrigendum and BERC final order on long term basis for 25 years.

These projects will assist SJVN in achieving its ambitious shared vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 and 50000 MW by 2040 and simultaneously contribute towards RE capacity addition target of 500 GW by 2030 set by Government of India.

