Adani Ports operational performance update for October 2021

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone announced its operational performance for the month of October 2021 as under:
a. APSEZ's portfolio of ports handled cargo volume of 24.76 MMT (includes 2.11 MMT for Gangavaram Port), this is also an initial sign of and trend towards recovery from September '21, a growth of 7% month on month (m-o-m). - During the month Hazira Port handled record liquid cargo volume of 0.49 MMT which is the highest in this port's history. - Coal volume recovered in October and grew by 21% m-o-m to 7.67 MMT.
b.
During the seven months of FY22, APSEZ handled cargo volume of 184.67 MMT (includes 18.01 MMT for Gangavaram Port), a growth of 50% on a year-on-year basis.
c. 3 new bulk rakes added (under GPWIS) during the month of October, taking the total number of bulk rakes to 21.
d. The company's Bulk rail movement (GPWIS) is gathering momentum and growing fast, ALL handled cargo volume of 0.73 MMT highest ever monthly cargo handled for this business.
