Prestige Estates Projects acquires 51% stake in Prestige Acres

Prestige Estates Projects has invested amount of Rs. 1,04,082/- towards 51% equity in Prestige Acres on 02 November 2021.
Further the Company has also transferred its partnership interest in Ace Realty Ventures to Prestige Acres to consolidate Plotted Development portfolio of the Group under the brand Prestige Acres.
