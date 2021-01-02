GTPL Hathway divests its 51% stake in GTPL Shiv Network

-
GTPL Hathway has sold its entire 51% stake i.e. 10,200 Equity Shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each in GTPL Shiv Network on 01 January 2021 for a cash consideration of Rs. 20 lakh through Share Transfer Agreement dated 01 January 2021.
Consequently, GTPL Shiv Network has ceased as subsidiary of the Company.
