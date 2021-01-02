Hero MotoCorp sells 4.47 lakh units in December 2020

Hero MotoCorp sold 447,335 units of motorcycles and scooters in December 2020.

The company had sold 424,845 units over the corresponding month of the previous year (December 2019).

Hero MotoCorp further consolidated its market leadership by clocking its best ever third quarter, with 18.45 lakh units sold during the October-December period. This is a 19.7% growth over the corresponding quarter in the previous fiscal (FY'20) when the Company had sold 15.41 lakh units.

The December volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the new year, despite challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.

The wide range of best-in-class products and consistent alignment of new technologies and services will ensure company's strong growth impetus in 2021.

