Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone raises USD 750 mn from Senior Unsecured Notes issue

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone has raised US$750,000,000 by allotment of fixed rate senior unsecured notes (Notes) in accordance with Regulation S / Rule 144A of the U. S. Securities Act, 1933 (comprising US$ 318,988,000 under Rule 144A of the U.

S. Securities Act, 1933 and US$ 431,012,000 under Regulation S of the U. S. Securities Act, 1933) and applicable Indian laws.

The said Notes are expected to be listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading and the India International Exchange (IFSC).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)