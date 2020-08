Dishman Carbogen Amcis receives revision in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Dishman Carbogen Amcis has received revision in credit ratings from India Ratings & Research as under -

Long-term Facilities (Term Loan) (Rs 252.68 crore) - IND A+ /Positive Long term/Short-term Facilities (Fund Based/Working Capital) (Rs 419.90 crore) - IND A+/ Positive / IND A1+ Short-term Facilities (Non-Fund Based) (Rs 33.67 crore) - IND A1+

