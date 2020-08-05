Hinduja Global Solutions' UK arm hikes stake in HGS Digital (formerly known as Element Solutions)

JUST IN
Hinduja Global Solutions announced that the company's subsidiary, Hinduja Global Solutions UK which holds 71.33% equity interest in HGS Digital LLC (formerly known as Element Solutions LLC, USA) has on 03 August 2020, acquired an additional 14.33% (second residual purchase) equity interest in HGS Digital LLC, USA in accordance with the purchase agreement entered on 29 March 2018.

