Hinduja Global Solutions' UK arm hikes stake in HGS Digital (formerly known as Element Solutions)

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that the company's subsidiary, Hinduja Global Solutions UK which holds 71.33% equity interest in HGS Digital LLC (formerly known as Element Solutions LLC, USA) has on 03 August 2020, acquired an additional 14.33% (second residual purchase) equity interest in HGS Digital LLC, USA in accordance with the purchase agreement entered on 29 March 2018.
