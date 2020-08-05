JUST IN
Texas Farm Bureau Insurance expands partnership with Majesco

Majesco announced Texas Farm Bureau Insurance expanded the lines of business on Majesco Policy for P&C with Farm Liability, converting from their legacy home-grown system.

This follows their upgrade to Majesco CloudInsurer announced in December 2019 and demonstrates their agility and speed to market for new lines of business.

The expanding partnership will help Texas Farm Bureau Insurance to continue to deliver speed and scalability to their leading commercial lines of operation, ensuring top-level customer service.

