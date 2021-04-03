Alkyl Amines Chemicals allots 3,853 equity shares under ESOP

Alkyl Amines Chemicals has allotted 3,853 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each to the eligible employees of the Company upon exercise of stock options granted under AACL ESOP 2018.

Upon allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs. 10,20,63,555/- divided into 2,04,12,711 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 10,20,82,820/- divided into 2,04,16,564 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each.

