Ashiana Housing provides operations update for Q4 and FY2021

Ashiana Housing announced that it booked area of 8.31 lakh sq. ft. (value of area sold Rs 299.71 crore) in Q4 FY21 compared to 4.14 lakh sq. ft (value of area sold Rs 145.96 crore) in Q4 FY20 and 3.57 lakh sq. ft. (value of area sold Rs 131.57 crore) in Q3 FY21.

For FY21, the company's booked area stands at 14.98 lakh sq. ft (value of area sold Rs 534.7 crore) compared to 19.82 lakh sq. ft. (value of area sold Rs 671.63 crore) in FY20.

