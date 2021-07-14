Infosys Q1 PAT rises 2.3% QoQ to Rs 5,195 cr

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 2.3% to Rs 5,195 crore on 6% increase in revenue to Rs 27,896 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q4 March 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, net profit rose 22.7% and revenue increased 17.9% in Q1 June 2021. The Q1 result was declared after trading hours today, 14 July 2021.

Operating profit stood at Rs 6,603 crore in Q1 June 2021, rising 2.5% quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) and increasing 23.1% year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%, an increase of 1% YoY and decline of 0.8% QoQ. Free Cash Flows (FCF) grew by 15.2% YoY to Rs 6,363 crore in Q1 FY22.

Revenues in constant currency (CC) terms grew by 16.9% YoY and 4.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). Large deal flows remained strong with total contract value (TCV) of $2.6 billion in Q1 FY22.

Commenting on the same, Salil Parekh, the chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) of Infosys, has said that: Driven by the dedication of our employees and the trust of our clients, we grew at the fastest pace in Q1 in a decade, at 16.9% year-on-year and 4.8% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency. I am proud of our employees, who as 'One Infosys' demonstrate resilience and commitment in delivering for our clients. This gives us confidence to increase our revenue growth guidance to 14%-16%. As Infosys completes forty remarkable years, its continuing success and global impact are a testament to the vision of the founders and all the leaders who have shaped the company."

The company had 1,659 active clients as of 30 June 2021, compared with 1,626 as on 31 March 2021 and 1,458 as on 30 June 2020.

Infosys had 2,67,953 employees as of 30 June 2021, higher than 2,39,233 in the same period last year. Last twelve months IT services attrition rate stood at 13.9% as on 30 June 2021 compared with 10.9% as on 31 March 2021 and 15.6% as on 30 June 2020.

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

Shares of Infosys advanced 2.07% to close at Rs 1,576.90 on BSE. It traded in the range of 1,538.25 and 1,582.40 during the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)