Adani Total Gas Ltd Slips 4.24%

Adani Total Gas Ltd fell 4.24% today to trade at Rs 1714. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.21% to quote at 16995.35. The index is down 8.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Petronet LNG Ltd decreased 0.19% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 25.56 % over last one year compared to the 23.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 3.9% over last one month compared to 8.01% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 5.54% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3847 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9294 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1987 on 16 Dec 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 315 on 22 Dec 2020.

