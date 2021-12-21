Rolex Rings gains on signing pact with Guj Govt

Rolex Rings rose 3.07% to Rs 1127.40 after the company said that it will develop Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal district in Gujarat.

As a part of promotion activity for vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022, Rolex Rings has entered into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat for development of Textile & Apparel Park, IT Park and Toy Park at Gondal district in the region with proposed investment of Rs 1500 crore.

Net profit of Rolex Rings rose 15.51% to Rs 32.69 crore on 70.74% rise in net sales to Rs 258.49 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Rolex Rings is among the leading manufacturers of forged and machined components in India. It makes transmission components, engine components, chassis components, exhaust system components and bearing rings.

