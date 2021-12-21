RailTel Corp rises after order win

RailTel Corporation of India gained 1.76% to Rs 115.80 after the company said that it received work order from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) worth Rs 68.31 crore.

The project involves expansion and enhancement of the network capacity of Central Internet Access Gateway (CIAG). The entire work is to be completed in a period of seven months.

RailTel, a "Mini Ratna (Category-I)" Central Public Sector Enterprise is an information and communications technology (ICT) provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a pan-India optic fiber network on exclusive Right of Way (ROW) along Railway track. The Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas. The Government of India held 72.84% stake in the company.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 130.85% to Rs 67.50 crore on 26.69% rise in net sales to Rs 358.49 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

