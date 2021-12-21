Havells India Ltd Spurts 3.99%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Rises 2.09%

Havells India Ltd has lost 2.29% over last one month compared to 5.37% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.36% drop in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd rose 3.99% today to trade at Rs 1340.75. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is up 2.09% to quote at 42297.88. The index is down 5.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd increased 3.74% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 3.65% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 48.02 % over last one year compared to the 23.9% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has lost 2.29% over last one month compared to 5.37% fall in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6537 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57192 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1503.7 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 857.3 on 22 Dec 2020.

