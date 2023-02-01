Adani Total Gas Ltd Slips 8.49%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 45.52% over last one month compared to 10.22% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.07% drop in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd fell 8.49% today to trade at Rs 1933.5. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.78% to quote at 18378.34. The index is down 10.22 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd decreased 1.09% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd lost 0.73% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went down 0.67 % over last one year compared to the 1.76% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has lost 45.52% over last one month compared to 10.22% fall in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 79235 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 29414 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3998.35 on 23 Jan 2023. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1513 on 22 Feb 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)