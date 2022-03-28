Adani Total Gas Ltd Surges 6.62%

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 38.88% over last one month compared to 11.43% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX

Adani Total Gas Ltd gained 6.62% today to trade at Rs 2189.65. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is up 0.71% to quote at 18828.93. The index is up 11.43 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, GAIL (India) Ltd increased 2.17% and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd added 1.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 28.34 % over last one year compared to the 17.27% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Adani Total Gas Ltd has added 38.88% over last one month compared to 11.43% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 2.89% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3823 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19446 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2224 on 28 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 772.95 on 22 Jul 2021.

